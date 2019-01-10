Duplex catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six were forced to make a quick escape after their home caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 14th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Thursday.

Two adults and four children escaped from the smoked out duplex.

This afternoon FLFR responded to a working fire in a duplex. The first arriving crew reported fire and heavy smoke coming from a single story, CBS constructed duplex. Crews immediately went to work and… https://t.co/fcmuGcmtGS — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) January 11, 2019

Fire officials said a 15-year-old in the family had been cooking in the kitchen and went to sleep when the flames broke out.

No injuries were reported.

