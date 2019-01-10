Duplex catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six were forced to make a quick escape after their home caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 14th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Thursday.
Two adults and four children escaped from the smoked out duplex.
Fire officials said a 15-year-old in the family had been cooking in the kitchen and went to sleep when the flames broke out.
No injuries were reported.
