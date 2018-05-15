Duo steals woman’s purse at lounge, ransacks Hallandale Beach apartment

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two crooks who stole an unattended purse at a South Florida club used the keys inside it to break into a home and left with their hands full, police said.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the 42-year-old victim was out with friends at the Spice Lounge in Hollywood when, she said, she left her purse on the table for a second. When she turned back around, the woman said, her purse with all its contents was gone.

A pair of sneaky burglars took their opportunity to steal the bag and gain access to the victim’s condominium along Northeast 14th Avenue and Seventh Street, April 28, at around 12:30 a.m.

“Took the purse, were able to identify where the address was to where she lived, keys were inside, they go there, and they violate three victims out having a good time,” said Hallandale Beach Police Sgt. Pedro Abut.

Surveillance video at the complex recorded the couple as the female burglar got on the elevator to go to the second floor. Minutes later, her male accomplice also could be seen getting on the elevator.

“Based on the timeline, it looks like upon stealing the purse, discovering where they needed to go, they went there, they committed the burglary and they departed pretty quickly,” said Abut.

Officials said the victim went home when she couldn’t find her purse, but they said it wasn’t enough.

“Once she realized her purse was missing, she immediately went home and notified the police,” Abut said.

The president of the association at the apartment complex said it took the duo just eight minutes to leave and the homeowner to return.

Police said, on top of getting the victim’s ID, credit cards and house keys, the duo ransacked the apartment and stole a large TV, jewelry, additional purses, three laptop computers and $1,800 in cash.

“Anybody with information who can assist in identifying the suspects in the video, please notify the police department,” Abut said. “We want to solve this case, and we want to end their party the way they ended our victim’s party.”

If you have any information on these burglars’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

