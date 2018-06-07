Duo steals trailer from Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras recorded two men stealing a trailer from a business in Miami.

Video showed the two men stopping outside the BRS Pool Spa Fountain, located near Northwest 24th Avenue and 23rd Street, on May 3.

The pair could be seen opening the gate of the business, hitching a trailer to their van and driving off.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

