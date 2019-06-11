Duo steals jewelry from elderly couple’s home after posing as landscapers in Kendall

KENDALL, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of crooks who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from an elderly couple’s home.

Enrique, 88, and Raquel Macia, 82 were inside of their home, located in the area of Southwest 81st Drive and Camino Circle, at around 3 p.m. on May 29 when a man and a woman showed up to their door, posing as landscapers.

Detectives said the woman distracted the elderly victims and lured them outside while the man went inside of the home and took their jewelry.

The burglars left the scene before the victims noticed approximately $30,000 worth of their jewelry went missing.

Police have released sketches of the man and woman believed to be behind the heist.

The woman stands at approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, has short, black hair and was last seen wearing a white V-neck shirt and colored pants.

Officials said the man stands approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, has short black hair and was last seen wearing a khaki short and navy pants.

If you have any information on this residential burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

