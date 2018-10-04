Duo steals copper wire near Miami Gardens beauty supply store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera stealing expensive copper wire near a beauty supply store in Miami Gardens.

The duo stole the expensive material from electric wiring located under the Diamond Girl Beauty Supply parking lot near Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue around 5 a.m., Thursday.

“It’s 5 o’clock in the morning. These guys pull up in their Buick car, but their faces can be seen on the cameras,” said Mo, an employee at the supply store. “They got utility stuff to cut the wiring. They try to cover their face, but you can already kind of see it.”

The family business lost thousands of dollars after the duo cut the electricity to the store and went underground to steal the copper.

“They start cutting what they can. They know what they’re doing,” Mo said.

As of Thursday afternoon, a generator has been powering the store. They decided to stay open for business.

Most burglars who pull off a theft want something inside the store, but this time, it wasn’t the case.

Mo showed 7News a pickup truck that carried copper to replace the stolen material. “We’re looking at more than $3,000 worth of hardware copper pipe, steal pipe,” he said. “Just the plastic with he copper pipe, they go and they scrap this for a couple thousand dollars.”

When asked how much the hardware supply cost, Mo said, “This, give or take, was $3,000, and this is not even paying the contractor.”

Employees said this isn’t the first time they’ve been hit, and they have a message for the crooks.

“They’re gonna find you guys, and you’re gonna regret doing this because we’re not the people to mess with,” Mo said.

The store remains open, despite not having electricity.

If you have any information on who’s behind this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.