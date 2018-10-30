Duo steals beauty salon employee’s family photos, Bible from bag

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who posed as customers stole sentimental items from an employee at the Bél Empress Beauty salon in Miami Shores.

Victim Sybil Jarrett, who works at the salon, told 7News that she carried around photos of her mother, father and brother, all three of whom recently passed away. She also carried around a family Bible.

Jarrett said the two women came into the salon on Wednesday and stole the pictures and the Bible while she was not looking. The theft was caught on surveillance camera.

The victim said she initially thought the robbers were customers.

“I see two ladies come to the door and ask if they could do their hair. I told them, ‘I’m going home now,’ so I couldn’t do it,” Jarrett said. “They said if they could make an appointment.”

Jarrett said one of the women then asked to see the manicure room.

Cameras were rolling as Jarrett took one woman to the back of the salon to show her the room while the other reached into a cabinet where Jarrett kept her belongings.

When Jarrett saw the subject going through the cabinet, she confronted her.

“I said, ‘What are you doing in there?’ She said nothing,” Jarrett said. “I saw my purse and my money.”

She was relieved when she saw her purse wasn’t gone. However, after the women left, she realized her small bag where she kept the meaningful family items were gone.

“It is sentimental to me,” Jarrett said. “My mother and father and brother just died. I had the eulogy in the bag with some other pictures of my family.”

Jarrett’s family Bible was also stolen.

The items inside aren’t worth any money, but to the victim, they are nevertheless quite cherished.

She has this message for the women in the video. “Bring them back,” Jarrett said, “because they are very sentimental to me.”

Miami Shores Police are investigating this robbery.

Jarrett said she just wants her items back.

If you recognize these women, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

