Duo steals 60 boxes of antacids from Weston Publix

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a duo who stole dozens of boxes of antacids from a Weston Publix.

Surveillance video inside the Publix located near Weston and Griffin roads captured the man and woman as they entered the store on Jan. 26.

Another camera recorded them as they put more than 60 boxes of antacids into a large, black purse.

They both left the store together with thousands of dollars worth of antacid drugs.

If you recognize these people, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

