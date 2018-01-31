Duo steals 2 watches from Pembroke Pines jewelry store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as two men attempted to discreetly steal two high-priced watches from a store in Pembroke Pines.

Workers at Jewelry Discounts in Pembroke Pines said they didn’t even realize the watches were gone until several days after the fact.

Surveillance video shows the two subjects entering the store Saturday and speaking with the store clerk while posing as customers. The clerk then began showing the pair multiple watches.

While one of the men began counting a large stack of money, the other discreetly swiped a watch and stuffed it in his pocket. The other man also managed to get away with a watch.

Store owner Juan Castillo said he realized the theft took place Tuesday when he saw the surveillance video.

“The guy pulled out some cash — acting like he wanted to buy something, distracted them — two of my employees, one guy walked behind the other, pocketed one watch, the other one had a watch in his hand and never gave it back,” Castillo said.

Castillo said he is willing to put up a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the two thieves.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

