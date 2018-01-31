Duo steals 2 Rolex watches from Pembroke Pines jewelry store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as two men attempted to discreetly steal two high-priced watches from a store in Pembroke Pines, Saturday.

Workers at Jewelry Discounters in Pembroke Pines said they didn’t even realize the watches were gone until several days after the fact.

Juan Castillo, the owner of the jewelry store, said he noticed on Tuesday that the watches were missing from the display, so he checked the security footage.

“We have 17 cameras,” said Castillo. “We have many angles to the theft.”

Surveillance video shows the two subjects entering the store, around 3 p.m., Saturday, and speaking with the store clerk while posing as customers. The clerk then began showing the pair multiple watches.

While one of the men began counting a large stack of money, the other discreetly swiped a watch and stuffed it in his pocket. The other man also managed to get away with a watch.

“The guy pulled out some cash, acting like he wanted to buy something, distracted them — two of my employees,” said Castillo. “One guy walked behind the other, pocketed one watch. The other one had a watch in his hand and never gave it back.”

One of the stolen watches was a diamond-laced Rolex from 2003.

The other stolen watch was a women’s Rolex.

“It really bothers me when people get up in the morning with the purpose of taking someone’s hard work,” said Castillo.

Employees at the jewelry store said they’re just thankful that the thieves didn’t hurt anyone.

“Obviously, we want them to get caught, but we’re just grateful that it was just a watch, it was just money,” said employee Ricleya Tejada, “but we do want them to get caught.”

Castillo said he is willing to put up a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the two thieves.

“These guys have to pay for what they did,” said Castillo.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

