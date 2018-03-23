Duo steals $14K in equipment from Miami repair shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in equipment from a Miami repair shop.

Surveillance videos captured the two subjects prowling around a shop near Northwest 36th Street and 25th Avenue on March 3.

The thieves were able to get away with $14,000 in equipment.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.