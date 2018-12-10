Duo steal tires from truck rental business in Miami

Repeat robbers targeted a truck rental company for some tires.

Surveillance video captured the two men as they entered the Enterprise Truck Rental company, rolled tires away and loaded them into a waiting car.

Police said they hit the company near Northwest 36th Street and 30th Avenue several times.

Officials are looking for a white truck labeled Twin Oil Company.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.