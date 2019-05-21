Duo poses as city workers, steals jewlery from elderly woman in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who posed as city workers to steal jewelry from an elderly woman in Tamarac.

The 87-year-old woman was inside her home, located on the 7100 block of Canella Court, when she noticed a woman in her yard at around 11:30 in the morning of April 30.

When the elderly woman went to ask the woman what she was doing on her property, the woman told her she worked for the city and was taking measurements for a wall to be installed.

Officials said a man approached the two as they were talking and introduced himself as another city worker who was spraying trees in her yard.

The elderly woman reached down towards a tree when the man sprayed her hand with a liquid that he said was poisonous.

The duo then told the victim to wash her hands immediately; the man even offered to help.

Once the man and the victim were by her kitchen sink, the man told her to remove her rings. After she hesitated, he began forcing the rings from her fingers, one of which was her wedding ring.

According to authorities, the victim was screaming in pain while the man continued to pull the rings off of her while his female accomplice searched the house for more jewelry.

The two made their way out of the home with both of the victim’s rings along with a pair of gold earrings and a pair of diamond earrings.

Deputies describe the male offender to be approximately 50 years of age, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with gray hair and a gray beard.

The woman is described to be around the same age, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown curly hair.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

