Duo charged with grand theft after stealing and selling stolen wheels

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after, police said, they were stealing and selling stolen wheels.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 40-year-old Jean Perre Madrigal and 46-year-old Mark Brooks were illegally reselling stolen rims and tires in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said one of the theft victims identified his stolen rims online and notified MDPD detectives. Auto Theft Investigators set up an operation to catch the crooks in the act of selling the stolen goods.

During the undercover operation, investigators met with Madrigal to negotiate prices. An investigator identified the stolen rims and arrested him.

After interrogating Madrigal, detectives learned he obtained the stolen rims and tires through Brooks.

The duo now face multiple charges, including grand theft.

