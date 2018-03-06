Duo accused of using stolen credit cards to buy $2K in gift cards

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men accused of using stolen credit cards to buy nearly $2,000 worth of gift cards.

Surveillance photos show the men buying the gift cards from multiple Publix supermarkets in South Florida.

Detectives said the cards were in a wallet stolen from a vehicle at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club on Feb. 28.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

