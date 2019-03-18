Dumpsters, semi-trailer catch fire behind Habitat ReStore

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to prevent a fire that broke out behind the Habitat ReStore in Fort Lauderdale from spreading to the building.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked in a dumpster behind the store located at 505 West Broward Boulevard, just after midnight, Monday.

The flames spread to another dumpster and a City Furniture semi-trailer parked outside the building.

Even though the semi-trailer was fully engulfed, its contents were not damaged.

Firefighters worked fast to put out the flames before they spread to the business.

Officials said the building did not sustain any structural damage.

