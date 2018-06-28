Dump truck rolls over, spills fuel in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash and fuel leak has shut down a busy Deerfield Beach intersection Thursday morning.

According to a tweet by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck rolled over and began leaking fuel at Southwest 10th Street and Powerline Road.

Road closures in the area are in effect, BSO said.

#Breaking #BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a dump truck that rolled over and leaking fuel at SW 10 ST & POWERLINE RD @Deerfieldbeach Road Closures are in effect pic.twitter.com/yUV7YRixgj — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 28, 2018

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.