Dump truck rolls off Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Fire Rescue responded to a rollover crash in the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Sample Road.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene, where crews mopped up about 30 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled over as a result of the truck rolling off to the side of the highway, Tuesday.

The truck driver was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.