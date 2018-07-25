Dump truck goes vertical on I-595, collides with overhead sign

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a dump truck and an overhead sign caused massive delays along a highway in Davie.

The dump truck was seen in dashcam video, obtained exclusively by 7News, with its dump box in the vertical position as it cruised down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595, early Wednesday.

“It was a double-take for sure,” said Hans, who caught the crash on his vehicle’s dashcam, “that’s kind of when I realized something was probably gonna end up happening.”

It didn’t take long before the truck collided with an overhead sign, near Nobb Hill Road.

The collision caused big headaches during the morning rush hour, as officials temporarily shut down a portion of the highway to let Department of Transportation workers inspect the sign.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a malfunction of the hydraulics system was to blame.

Hans said he purchased the dashcam a few months ago after another freak incident in Hialeah.

“Power lines falling down, one of them came on my car and was snaking across my car, over the roof,” he said. “That’s when I got it a couple of months ago, just because of that very reason.”

Officials have not said whether citations were issued in the Davie crash.

