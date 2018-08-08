Dump truck fire shuts down northbound Turnpike for hours

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were shut down for several hours after a dump truck rolled over and caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after, they said, two occupants of the truck were able to get out of the vehicle before it was engulfed, just before noon, Wednesday.

One of those who escaped the dump truck fire was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to MDFR.

Traffic was backed up for miles after firefighters extinguished the fire.

Crews eventually removed the dump truck and debris from the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, launching an investigation into what happened.

As of 4 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

