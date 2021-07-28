MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Cell phone video captured a dump truck crash and subsequent fire on the Palmetto Expressway.

The fiery wreck between a dump truck and a box truck happened in the northbound lanes of the 826 near Northwest 58th Street, Wednesday.

7 SkyForce flew over the scene where one of the trucks was left charred after the fire.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three lanes were shut down for quite some time, but they have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.