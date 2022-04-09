FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash caused traffic delays along Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of I-595, between north and south of Interstate 95 around 6:37 a.m., Saturday, after a dump truck crashed into a 24-year-old male pedestrian.

Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash on westbound I-595 at I-95. Westbound lanes of I-595 will remain closed during this investigation. All traffic is being diverted to southbound I-95. pic.twitter.com/QkbeA0ksvg — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) April 9, 2022

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

All westbound I-595 lanes are currently closed, as Traffic Homicide Investigators investigate the crash.

Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 95 going southbound.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.