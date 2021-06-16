NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck driver has died after a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver lost control and slammed into a concrete barrier along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike early Wednesday morning.

The driver was ejected from the dump truck and did not survive.

The crash caused heavy traffic delays but all lanes have since reopened.

