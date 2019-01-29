Dump truck crashes into car in Fort Lauderdale, trapping elderly man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man found himself trapped inside his vehicle after a dump truck crashed into him.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the area of the 1600 block of Andrews Avenue.

Officials said the dump truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median before crashing into the victim’s car.

Fire rescue used their jaws of life tools to to cut the car’s roof and doors off to get the victim out safely.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephan Gollan said, “We had heavy damage to the vehicle and had to do an extrication removing the roof of the car and removing the doors and then lifting the dash off of the gentleman in order to get him out of the car

He was then put on a gurney and placed in the back of an ambulance.

“Fortunately, his injuries are fairly minor compared to being hit by such a large vehicle, such heavy, heavy damage to the vehicle,” Gollan added.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.