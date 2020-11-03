Dump truck catches fire on I-95 near Golden Glades

NEAR GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A dump truck caught fire on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene on the northbound lanes of I-95, Tuesday morning.

Garbage that had been dumped from the truck could be seen on the side of the roadway.

Fire rescue crews could also be seen spraying water on the pile to put out the fire.

Only one left lane remains open to traffic while rescue crews work to contain the fire.

Commuters that frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

