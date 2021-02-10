Dump truck carrying human waste avoids crash, spills load outside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in one Hollywood neighborhood are dealing with a stinky situation on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a dump truck heading westbound on Sheridan Street said a pickup truck driving eastbound lost control and crashed into the front of a home near North Dixie Highway.

“He must have been coming at super high velocity and he lost control over there, hit the median and was practically airborne and ended up in there,” said Manny Fernandez who was driving the dump truck. “I had to abruptly stop. Luckily he didn’t hit me.”

Fernandez said since he had to abruptly stop to avoid crashing into the truck, the fertilizer spilled. He said it even broke through the window and came into the bed of the truck.

7News cameras captured the refined human waste on the ground, fence, on the crashed red pickup truck and on the front of the dump truck.

Fernandez said the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and walked away from the scene.

The westbound lanes of Sheridan Street are partially shut down due to the crash.

City of Hollywood Public Utility crews have since responded to the scene and are working to clean the scene.

It remains unknown if police are searching for the pickup truck driver.

