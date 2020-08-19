DUI investigation underway after crash along 85th Street Bridge in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are currently on the scene of a crash in Miami Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along the 85th Street bridge between Byron Avenue and Crespi Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, a vehicle struck five parked vehicles before hitting the bridge.

The significantly damaged white vehicle could be seen in the roadway.

The roof of the vehicle appeared to be cut off, in an attempt to free the driver.

Officers said a DUI investigation is currently underway.

