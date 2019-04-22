Drunk driver arrested 16 years after killing elderly couple on Easter Sunday

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man convicted of driving drunk and fatally striking an elderly couple 16 years ago has been caught.

Forty-six-year-old Henry De la Hoz was arrested on Thursday after he killed an elderly couple and injured others that were heading to an Easter Sunday mass.

Victor and Olga Lisabet were on their way to church on the morning of April 20, 2003.

According to officials, De la Hoz had been drinking at a sports bar located on the 9500 block of South Dixie Highway when he attempted to make an illegal left turn at Southwest 62nd Street.

He crashed into a car that had a group of parishioners on their way to mass, including the Lisabets. The couple died while three other passengers were seriously injured.

Police arrested the driver responsible on the scene, and after years of legal battles he pleaded guilty to several DUI charges on Sept. 8, 2008.

De la Hoz fled the U.S. before his sentencing and lived life as a fugitive for 11 years.

It wasn’t until March of this year that authorities in Costa Rica captured De la Hoz and turned him in to U.S. Marshals.

He was said to have been working in construction in Costa Rica and founded a foundation that aimed to help low-income children learn martial arts.

De la Hoz also started a new life overseas with a spouse and a 10-month-old son.

He was convicted on two counts of driving under the influence with manslaughter, three counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and DUI with damage to property or injury to person.

After he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of probation.

He is set to be transferred to a Florida state prison on May 1 to begin serving his sentence.

