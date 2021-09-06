NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have taken two people into custody after they found large quantities of drugs inside a boat docked at Haulover Marina.

The discovery comes after, investigators said, the subjects on board the vessel attempted to outrun police before they fled into a gated community in Bal Harbour.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding the El Immortal boat, Monday afternoon.

Sources: “a significant amount of cocaine and marijuana” was sized today. Bal Harbour Police encountered boat filled w/suspects who ditched vessel & ran into residential gated Bal Harbour neighborhood before an apprehension of at least one. @wsvn @JhollyW pic.twitter.com/qFXVWVI5kl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 6, 2021

The “El Immortal” is about to be “El Impounded” because of what was found on it: drugs.

They were found and collected by local state and federal officers after an encounter off Bal Harbour.

“There’s a boat trying to flee from me traveling south on Indian Creek Canal,” a Bal Harbour Marine Patrol Officer said over the radio.

As they tried to stop the boat before 10 a.m. Labor Day morning, police said, those on board hopped out and ran into Bal Harbour’s exclusive gated residential community.

“A Black female, two Black males, two Hispanic males running behind 225 Bal Bay Drive,” the officer said.

As of late Monday, two were caught, but at least two got away.

“It looks like immigrants or drugs,” the officer said.

It was the latter, as they’d find out after bringing El Inmortal to the Haulover Marine Center boat launch.

Hours after the boat was brought there and minutes after it was towed away, officials were still at the scene conducting the end of their investigation, at least from the standpoint of the Haulover Boat Ramp.

Earlier Monday evening, it was an odd scene, as people were finishing up their Labor Day holiday, riding in on their boats to a multi-agency investigation. It included a boat that contained a “significant amount of cocaine and marijuana,” according to authorities.

But before that, it was officers in choppers and in boats trying to hunt down drug runners.

Sources told 7News the search extended well beyond the Bal Harbour area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is said to be at the lead of this investigation.

Even though they’ve got the drug boat and all the drugs, their work appears far from finished.

Authorities found 36 bales of marijuana on the vessel.

Although the Bal Harbour Police Department acknowledged they were the first to encounter the suspects, nothing’s been said from federal authorities.

As of Monday night, two men are still on the run.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.