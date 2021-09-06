NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have taken two people into custody after they found large quantities of drugs inside a boat docked at Haulover Marina.

The discovery comes after, investigators said, the subjects on board the vessel attempted to outrun police before they fled into a gated community in Bal Harbour.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding the El Immortal boat docked at the Haulover Marina, Monday afternoon.

Sources: “a significant amount of cocaine and marijuana” was sized today. Bal Harbour Police encountered boat filled w/suspects who ditched vessel & ran into residential gated Bal Harbour neighborhood before an apprehension of at least one. @wsvn @JhollyW pic.twitter.com/qFXVWVI5kl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 6, 2021

There was a boatload of trouble as bundles and bundles of what appeared to be drugs were removed from a vessel now at the center of an investigation following a Monday morning run from police.

“There’s a boat trying to flee from me traveling south on Indian Creek Canal,” a Bal Harbour Marine Patrol Officer said.

The Bal Harbour Marine Patrol tried to stop the boat, named El Inmortal, just before 10 a.m.

“It looks like immigrants or drugs,” the officer said.

The people in that boat hopped out and made a run for it at the foot of a Bal Harbour mansion.

“A Black female, two Black males, two Hispanic males running behind 225 Bal Bay Drive,” the officer said.

7SkyForce flew over the scene as police boats circled the area. Officers were also seen searching on foot.

A Miami-Dade chopper hovered above the scene as well.

Police have taken a man and a woman into custody. The pair will likely be facing lots of questions from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol about the suspicious cargo that was confiscated after it was hauled to Haulover Marina.

Officers are still searching for two other men who were on the boat.

