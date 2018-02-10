KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in the Florida Keys led authorities to a big bust.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a driver along U.S. 1 in Key Largo on suspicion of driving under the influence, early Saturday morning.

They searched the driver’s vehicle and found more than 20 grams of marijuana, ecstasy pills and cocaine residue, as well as multiple rounds of handgun ammunition.

Deputies arrested the motorist, identified as 28-year-old Phillip Edwards, on drug charges, as well as driving without a license.

Officials said he refused to perform a roadside sobriety test.

