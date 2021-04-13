Drug investigation underway at Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and police officers are conducting a drug investigation at a home in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police officers were spotted at the home along Southwest 27th Avenue and 27th Street, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

The home authorities are focused on is yellow with a burgundy door.

A neighbor said he was enjoying quiet time early in the morning when he heard a big bang. He said he came outside and saw an armored truck outside of the home and agents going in and out of the property.

“You heard a good bit of verbal Spanish and then you heard a blast,” said Scott White, who lives nearby. “Then you heard a dog bark for, [expletive], maybe about 10 minutes, and then it all went quiet.”

White said those who live at the home are typically quiet.

“People didn’t come and go, you know?” said White. “People came but no different from any other house, other than a little less.”

7News cameras captured a handcuffed man and woman outside of the home. The woman was visibly upset as she wiped away tears.

As ATF agents walked in and out of the house, they walked away with bags labeled “evidence.”

Other ATF agents were spotted around the same time at an apartment building in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It remains unclear if the two investigations are related.

