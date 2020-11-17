Drone video captures hammerhead shark swimming near man on South Beach

OFF SOUTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Drone video over South Beach captured a man swimming with a hammerhead shark beneath him.

The close-call video was captured on Sunday afternoon approximately 25 feet off shore near Fourth and Fifth streets.

The man swimming on his back seemed unaware of the shark swimming around him.

Eventually the shark changed course and swam away.

This video was captured by Miami resident and drone photographer Jason McIntosh.

