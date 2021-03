MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drone footage in Miami Beach caught a pod of dolphins getting a surprise visitor.

The dolphins were swimming near Miami Beach on Friday morning when a shark quickly caught up to them.

They then could be seen swimming off together.

Researchers have said sometimes sharks and dolphins swim together because they’re all looking for food.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.