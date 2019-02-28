Drone captures dolphin chasing fish in central Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — An an intense chase between a dolphin and a fish in central Florida was caught on video.

Drone footage shows the dolphin chasing through the water trying to catch its meal as the fish works to avoid being captured.

Ultimately, the dolphin caught up to the fish and enjoyed its meal.

The drone was operated by See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthy, who told Fox 13 the dolphin used friction to break the fish apart.

“This is because their mouths don’t have enough jaw pressure to bite the fish in half, so when a dolphin catches a large fish they have to figure out how to tear it up,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.