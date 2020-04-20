Drivers line up hours ahead of food distribution events in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been no shortage of help for families struggling during the coronavirus outbreak, while even more food distribution sites are set to open in the week ahead.

The latest free food distribution sites were set up by Feeding South Florida in the parking lot of Calder Casino located at 21001 N.W. 27th Ave. as well as in Buccaneer Park in Miami Gardens, Monday.

The drive-thru food distribution at Buccaneer Park began at noon and provided hot meals to those who otherwise could not find it.

The second event began at 9 a.m., but in accordance with newly formed routines, cars started lining up shortly after 4 a.m. so that persons can guarantee that they will receive the help they need.

Organizers said close to 700 families were given groceries, and they hope to continue while supplies last.

“We want to be able to use a big space so we can accommodate, easily, as many people as possible,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “We’re going to give out a little bit more than 700 meals a day.”

South Floridians continue to express how handy the different food drives have come in since losing their jobs.

“I have been one month without a job,” said one recipient. “Things are getting tight a little bit.”

In Sweetwater, organizers held their fifth food drive at Vann Academy where 670 families received groceries.

“We understand that, right now, you still got a lot of expenses, you still have to pay rent, you still have to pay your mortgages,” said Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez. “You’ve got a lot of commitments to make. This is our way to make sure that, for at least the next three of four days, the food that we’re giving you — you can feed your family.”

Organizers said they hope to host food drives at their Calder Casino location at least once a week. Buccaneer Park will continue to distribute hot meals from Monday through Friday in the afternoons.

“Not everyone is struggling as much as others, but if you’re hungry, we want to do our part and see if we can help,” said Gilbert.

Feeding South Florida has reported a significant increase in demand for food since the spread of the virus.

The organization is asking for help from volunteers to bag and distribute meals.

If you would like to volunteer with Feeding South Florida, click here.

