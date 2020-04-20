Drivers line up hours ahead of food distribution event at Calder Casino in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been no shortage of help for families struggling during the coronavirus outbreak, while even more food distribution sites are set to open in the week ahead.

The latest free food distribution site was set up by Feeding South Florida in the parking lot of Calder Casino located at 21001 N.W. 27th Ave. in Miami Gardens, Monday.

The event is set to begin at 9 a.m., but in accordance with newly formed routines, cars started lining up shortly after 4 a.m. so that persons can guarantee that they will receive the help they need.

Feeding South Florida has reported a significant increase in demand for food since the spread of the virus.

The organization is asking for help from volunteers to bag and distribute meals.

If you would like to volunteer with Feeding South Florida, click here.

