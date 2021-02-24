Drivers in Pompano Beach deal with flooded roadways

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers out on the road in Pompano Beach are dealing with flooded streets on Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over South Federal Highway and Southeast 13th Court at approximately 12:15 p.m. where three lanes of the road could be seen with standing water as drivers moved to the far left lane to get by.

Aerial views showed several blocks flooded as well.

A second Flood Advisory has been issued for the area.

