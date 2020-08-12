Drivers deal with flooded roads in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Deerfield Beach not only dealt with morning showers, but also had to be cautious in some flooded areas.

A Flood Advisory was issued for the area until 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the area of Northwest 42nd Place and Ninth Avenue where vehicles could be seen slowing down on a flooded roadway.

It was a similar scene along North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street where cars were caught slowing down in the standing water.

One man could be seen standing in the flood water as he worked on the engine of his minivan.

The rainy conditions have since subsided and the roads are slowly clearing up.

