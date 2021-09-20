MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers in downtown Miami were captured on video performing donuts over the weekend, and nearby residents said they are tired of the stunts.

Videos taken in the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard captured the stunts next to the FTX Arena.

“I like this neighborhood because it’s in the middle of the action, but it might be a little too much in the action with this,” resident Ryan Rea said. “I don’t normally mind how loud Miami is because I like the energy. That’s why I moved here, but that’s a little annoying around 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. when I’m trying to sleep. It’s a lot.”

Rea has lived in downtown Miami for the past four years. He said recently, the stunts have become more common, happening two to three times a month.

“For me, it’s less about the sound, the burnouts,” Rea said. “It’s that someone is going to get hurt eventually.”

“It’s dangerous,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said. “It’s dangerous to the person doing it, and it’s a danger to those that are around them.”

City of Miami Police could be seen on the video showing up to the intersection and putting a stop to the stunts, as the people involved scattered.

“It is an enforceable offense,” Vega said. “If we capture these persons for doing it, they will be arrested for reckless driving.”

Rea, meanwhile, said he hopes police will ramp up deterrent strategies, including having an officer parked near the intersection overnight.

Police are asking the public to work with them and let them know if they hear of any stunts like those seen over the weekend.

“We are trying to establish a way to get there faster,” Vega said. “Not only that, but to be able to identify and capture the people that are doing it.”

Police said they did not capture the drivers seen on the videos.

If you have any information on these reckless drivers, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

