Drivers brace for I-95 SB closures near downtown Miami, I-395

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some major driver detours will be going into effect this week on Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, as crews begin construction on a massive multimillion-dollar project on the busy highway.

Local drivers who spoke to 7News on Sunday said they are not looking forward to the nighttime closures.

“You’re going to hear a lot of beeping, a lot of different sounds going on at night,” said driver Anna Morillo.

Over the next three weeks, the massive undertaking will close critical parts of I-95.

“Closures are going to be done during the nighttime. First closure starts Monday,” said Oscar Gonzalez III, senior community outreach specialist for the Florida Department of Transportation.

From Monday through Wednesday, a southbound stretch of the highway will be closed completely, at night into the early morning hours.

“Between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., all southbound lanes on I-95 between I-195 and I-395 will be closed,” said Gonzalez.

The preferred detour for drivers looking to go downtown is to take I-195 East and get off at the North Miami Avenue exit..

“You already have to plan out. Even if you’re going 15 minutes away, you have to leave like an hour ahead of time,” said Morillo.

This week, it’s I-95 south. Northbound lanes in the same stretch will be shut down during nighttime hours in early October.

Drivers said it’s hard to keep up with all the changes.

“This is ridiculous. It takes up so much of your time. It causes so much frustration,” said driver Tyrone Jackson.

The road closures are part of a five-year, $800 million reconstruction project reshaping Miami’s main roadways.

The project, called Connecting Miami, will include adding double decker roadways along the Dolphin Expressway, repaving parts of I-95 and adding a signature bridge over Biscayne Boulevard into downtown.

“We have to close the entire roadway during the operation,” said Gonzalez. “There’s going to be a lot of equipment, and we obviously don’t want cars driving underneath.”

For a more detailed look at alternate routes south of I-95, click here. To find northbound detours, click here.

