MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida driver has been driven mad after he said his tire exploded while exiting Interstate 95.

He said craters in the pavement are to blame for the damaging drive.

“Oh, not a fun situation here,” said Andres Asion.

Asion wasn’t as upset about his flat tire. It’s the road that bothers him.

“The fear is, does it drop down even more and then get somebody hurt?” said Asion.

He was driving south on I-95 Tuesday and got off on exit 2A, Biscayne Boulevard, when the incident occurred.

“As soon as I went over that, ‘Pa’ the tire exploded. Right when I went over the hole the dashboard came on and said, ‘Right front tire flat. Pull over,'” said Asion.

So he did.

“I can’t believe this I-95 ramp is falling apart like this,” said Asion.

He immediately called for help.

“FHP sent a trooper. The guy said ‘Where’s the pothole?’ and he said ‘There’s no pothole in this section,’ and then when I walked over and showed him he goes, ‘Damn, that’s bad,'” said Asion. “He goes, ‘I’ve never seen that.'”

7News reached out to the Department of Transportation about the road.

“Hopefully it gets fixed really soon,” said Asion.

FDOT told 7News that they immediately called their maintenance team to investigate, and that’s all Asion wanted.

“Obviously, it’s a pain to be going through this issue, but the more important thing is to get the road fixed, so that it doesn’t happen to somebody else and any situation that might be worse than it happen to me,” said Asion.

FDOT said safety is number one. They want people to contact them about issues just like this one.

