Driver uninjured after car goes into Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is OK after his car ended up in the waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene along Interstate 195, near the Miami Beach welcome sign and across from Mount Sinai Medical Center, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver escaped the car without injury. They said his vehicle knocked down some trees that line the roadway before it came to rest in Biscayne Bay.

The car has since been removed from the water.

