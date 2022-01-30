MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was taken to the hospital after his car ended up in a canal near the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the exit ramp to Northwest 27th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver was heading southbound in a gray Infiniti sedan when he attempted to exit and crashed through a guardrail.

Authorities said the Infiniti overturned, veered off the roadway and ended up submerged in the canal.

MDFR divers were able to locate the man and pull him out of the water.

Rescue crews transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Troopers temporarily shut down the exit ramp while they investigated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.