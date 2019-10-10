Driver transported following crash involving Miami Police officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a police-involved crash in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 48th Street, Thursday night.

A City of Miami Police officer was involved in the crash and was not hurt.

According to police, the other driver in the crash was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

