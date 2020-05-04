Driver transported after van crashes into Plantation home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a driver to the hospital after they crashed their car into a home in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest Third Street and 46th Avenue just before 10 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the house.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a white van could be seen crashed into the carport of the home.

The house was not occupied at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A technical response team from the Sunrise Fire Department is responding to the scene to assist Plantation Fire Rescue crews with temporarily fixing the structure of the home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.