MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly driver has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on U.S. 1 in Miami.

The fliped-over vehicle could be seen in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 near Southwest 27th Avenue, Wednesday.

According to City of Miami Police, the elderly driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

They have since been rushed to the hospital.

The northbound lanes were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.