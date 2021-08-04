MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver has been transported to the hospital following a crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene after two cars collided on the causeway near Alton Road, early Wednesday morning.

Officials said one of the drivers ran away, abandoning their vehicle at the scene.

The other driver involved in the crash had to be removed from their car.

That victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

