Driver transported after crashing truck into Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck made a smashing stop into an occupied home in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Southeast 10th Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a Ford F-150 crashed into a yellow home.

Officials said the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but the woman inside was not injured.

The driver behind the wheel was transported to Broward Health North for an evaluation but did not suffer any physical injuries.

Rescue officials believe the crash may have been caused by a medical condition the victim suffered while driving.

The truck has since been towed away from the scene.

