Driver transported after crashing into Lauderhill Swap Shop

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver had to be transported to the hospital after their SUV made a crashing stop into the Swap Shop in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the flea market located in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard just before 11:50 a.m., Wednesday.

#Lauderhill units on scene at Swap Shop. Driver of vehicle had a medical episode and crashed. Driver was the only patient and transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/5nvfCx1k79 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) November 20, 2019

The driver was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

