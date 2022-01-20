PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a fence in Pembroke Pines.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where rescue crews could be seen carrying the woman away from the side of the road on a stretcher.

The crash happened along the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard near 68th Avenue, early Thursday morning.

The vehicle the woman was driving crashed into a nearby neighbor’s yard. There was apparently another vehicle involved in the crash.

The victim’s condition remains unknown but police said initial reports showed her injuries were not serious.

7News spoke with homeowner Ismail Samara, whose fence was destroyed. He said his son woke him up after hearing a loud crashing sound at around 5:45 a.m.

“It was like a really loud ‘Boom,’ like you know when you hear lightning strike?” said the homeowner’s son, Yousef Samara. “It was louder than that.”

At around 6 a.m., his neighbor then called to see if he knew about the damage to his fence.

“He told me, ‘You don’t have any fence,'” said Ismail.

“From my understanding, I think the car that hit my house, she hit that black car then she ran into my fence and my neighbor’s fence and she damaged both of them,” he said. “Luckily nothing [else] happened because the concrete stopped her from going further.”

Ismail said he was shocked but thankful his house wasn’t hit.

“It’s amazing. People driving fast on this street and we always hear it when we’re inside. They go over 60 miles [per hour] and sometimes they race on this street,” he said.

Now, he’s left to pick up the mess left behind.

“I have kids and I cannot leave the house like this,” he said.

